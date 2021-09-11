Advertisement

Journey to Ground Zero

Ground Zero November 2001
Ground Zero November 2001(Dwayne Walker)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In November 2001, Jody Kerzman and Dwayne Walker traveled to New York City with four Bismarck police officers.

The officers delivered a “Postcard from the Prairie,” a giant banner signed by hundreds of North Dakotans in support of the NYC police officers and firefighters.

While there, the Bismarck men got an up close look at Ground Zero and visited with their brothers in blue about the events of 9/11.

Jody and Dwayne brought back powerful stories from that trip. They introduced us to the NYPD officers who worked tirelessly in the days following the terrorist attacks and they witnessed the bond between those officers and the group from Bismarck.

