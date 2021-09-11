Historical artist reflects on painting of North Dakota pilot who flew on 9/11

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Americans made a promise to never forget the 2,977 victims of the September 11th attacks. They also promised to honor those that stepped in to help. For Michigan-born historical artist Rick Herter, painting was his way to digest the tragedy and preserve what happened that day.

Herter took to the sky to paint the F-16s that arrived to protect New York City after the attacks. In the process he met up with North Dakota Airmen, nicknamed the Happy Hooligans, and learned their story. They flew through empty U.S. skies to the Pentagon the day of the attacks.

“Video later in the day showed an F-16 flying right over the south parking lot of the Pentagon. Well of course that was Dean’s jet. I had a lot of Pentagon employees who through the years told me, ‘Hey, we were evacuated to the south parking lot as the building was on fire and we saw this F-16 fly over and shouts went up. It was this giant roar in the Pentagon. Yeah, we’ve got our guys here,’” said historical artist Rick Herter.

Herter painted “First Pass, Defenders Over Washington,” depicting Lt. Col. Dean Eckmann looking back at the Pentagon as he flies over the Washington D.C. skyline.

“You know when I have Dean flying over the Pentagon, it’s at the altitude he was at. He gave me his altitude. He gave me his direction of flight. The weather that day, the angle of the sun, the angle of the shadows. I had satellite photography from that day around that time, so I knew exactly where to place light, shadow, all that type of thing. I knew where to place his jet. But in order to get the Pentagon in the background of that painting, I needed to put him in a certain position. So that is somewhat how the creative process goes,” added Herter.

Over the course of nine months, Herter completed the painting and another: “Ground Zero, Eagles on Station.” That painting shows Lt. Col. Tim Duffy of the Massachusetts Air National Guard making an initial pass over the World Trade Center’s South tower.

Herter’s latest work is a painting depicting an American air carrier evacuating refugees directly out of Kabul.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.