Have you notice the new gardens in downtown Bismarck? It’s a part of the Pollinator Planting Project

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -You may have noticed beautiful flower gardens placed around downtown Bismarck and you may have been wondering why they are there.

Well not only are they there to soften up the city look, but they are also there for the bees and butterflies.

Eleven flower beds have been placed throughout Chancellor Square at Broadway Ave and Sixth Street in downtown Bismarck and it’s all a part of the Pollinator Planting Project.

Along with the flowers, the gardens also include native grasses.

“It allows these species to have food for three seasons out of the year, so spring, summer and fall and then it gives them a place to hibernate over the winter,” said Downtowners Association CEO Dawn Kopp.

Pollinators Planting Project is a collaboration between a large number of private businesses and non-profit groups, including the Downtowners, local government, North Dakota state agencies, and federal agencies.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.