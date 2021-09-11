BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three of the games we’re planning for Friday Football Fever on the Night Report feature both teams ranked in the top five.

In Class-11A, #1 St. Mary’s is at #2 Jamestown.

In Class-11AA, #1 Century is hosting #5 West Fargo.

In Class-9B, #2 New Salem-Almont is hosting #5 South Border.

The goal is to get highlights of a dozen games on Friday night. In addition to the ones already mentioned we’ll have games from Mandan, Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Napoleon, Flasher, Beulah, Linton, and Wilton.

