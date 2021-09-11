Advertisement

Friday Football Fever

Friday Football Fever(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three of the games we’re planning for Friday Football Fever on the Night Report feature both teams ranked in the top five.

In Class-11A, #1 St. Mary’s is at #2 Jamestown.

In Class-11AA, #1 Century is hosting #5 West Fargo.

In Class-9B, #2 New Salem-Almont is hosting #5 South Border.

The goal is to get highlights of a dozen games on Friday night. In addition to the ones already mentioned we’ll have games from Mandan, Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Napoleon, Flasher, Beulah, Linton, and Wilton.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

