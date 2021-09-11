Dan’s Garden

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pine tree are kina the forgotten tree here in North Dakota.

Dan Cashman shows us some that will grow really well and can be planted right

About this time of every year we see our evergreens that are losing their inside needles like this ponderosa Pine and this Aviada that I’m standing between and that happens because the leaves only live for about three years that’s their life cycle. So what grew on the this ponderosas 2012 20202019 and on the inside are all these needles that peel off not that they are dry or dying or hurting yes it was a dry summer and a dry year last year this reminds me to water them because there going to lose their needles every year every 3 years old now we don’t notice its much on a Medora Juniper like these or a Blue Spruce and Black Hills Spruce they only lose 20% of their leaves they are very easy to grow here where we only get about 12 inches of rail and this is a good time to because we get cooler nights Most of the heat is behind us and you want to plant evergreens even leafy trees like shade trees it’s a real good time next week we’ll have more tips so until next week good gardening

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.