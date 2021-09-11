1 Saints vs #2 Blue Jays Friday night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s one of the best match-ups in high school football tonight, St. Mary’s is in Jamestown. If you’ve looked at the polls this fall, you know this is game with playoff implications even though it’s early in the season.

Both teams come into this one at 2-0 but it will mark the first conference game for St. Mary’s.

Earlier this week, we caught up with the Saints to hear what they need to do to go 3-0 after the final whistle.

St. Mary’s and Jamestown, #1 versus #2. The Saints who are number 1, know the task at hand and are ready to accomplish it.

Nick Windsor, St. Mary’s Senior, “The mentality is much the same. Each week our focus is always to get better. We focus obviously on what the other team is doing and our scout squads to a good job of adapting to their offense and defense to help us. The big thing is we just focus on ourselves.”

With the team locked in on what they are going to do, they know they can’t take their opponent lightly.

Dan Smrekar, St. Mary’s Head Coach, “We’re on a roll. They’re a good team, they’re 2-0 and there’s a reason for it. We have a great challenge in front of us, going into their house, play well and try to come away with a victory so I love the matchup. I love the tough schedule early and we’ll find out where we’re at right now with the other leader in our region.”

As the two top dogs duke it out, St. Mary’s isn’t planning on anything drastic to help their cause.

Smrekar, “We’re playing hard that’s great. We’re playing physical which is great. We’ve been fortunate enough to get two wins, but we need to take care of the little things and shore some things up. It’s a process, a 12-week process. We need to continue to get better. You’ve got to keep improving because the other teams are.”

Both teams are ready as kick-off is set for 7 pm and you can expect highlights of this one tonight during Friday Football Fever.

