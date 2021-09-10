Advertisement

Woman nearly loses engagement ring and finds someone else’s in the process

By Stephanie Lum and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Have you ever stayed at Hotel Molokai in Honolulu? Did you lose an engagement ring there?

Hawaii News Now says Paula Ribeiro and her husband, David, booked a room there over Labor Day weekend.

“I took my engagement ring off to wash my face and it fell in a little hole between the sink and the wall,” Ribeiro explained.

Hotel staff members told her not to worry, and she would get it back.

After hiking the next day, Ribeiro found a ring on the sink – but it wasn’t hers.

“Oh my God, this is not my ring. Oh my God, what’s going on?” Ribeiro thought when she saw the ring.

She kept looking and eventually found her ring stuck between the sink and the wall.

“Next thing you know, mine was in the same hole. So come to find out, now I have two rings!”

So now the question is: who does the other ring belong to?

The hotel manager says no one has ever reported a lost ring in his 14 years of working there, but Hotel Molokai has been open for more than 50 years.

“A jeweler looked at me and told me, ‘Oh girl, those are real diamonds,’” Ribeiro said.

Paula Ribeiro nearly lost her engagement ring on a trip to Molokai. She ended up getting hers...
Paula Ribeiro nearly lost her engagement ring on a trip to Molokai. She ended up getting hers back and stumbling across this one.(Paula Ribeiro)

While the ring is glamorous, Ribeiro wants to do what’s right.

“Two people fell in love sometime in their life and they made a promise to each other. Their love story doesn’t belong to me,” she said.

If you think this is your ring or know who it belongs to, please email news@hawaiinewsnow.com. Be sure to include your full name, when it was lost and any inscriptions on the band.

