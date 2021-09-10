Ward County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating report of man who photographed Nedrose student

MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of an unknown man who photographed a student at Nedrose Elementary School during recess Thursday afternoon, according to Sheriff Bob Roed.

The sheriff said the report indicated the man pulled up to the school in a blue SUV just after 1:15 p.m., got the attention of a student, took a photo, and then drove away.

Roed indicated the student’s family was notified. Nedrose Elementary Principal Alex Schmaltz posted on the district’s website that administrators are working to identify the person, and he has been working with the Sheriff’s Office to find out if the person was connected to the student in any way.

Roed said more information may be available Friday.

Here is the full statement from Principal Alex Schmaltz:

Nedrose administration was made aware that a vehicle came into the elementary school during recess time and took a picture of a single student. That family was made aware the office situation immediately and the police were called. Administration has been working with law enforcement to identify the person. I have been in constant contact with Ward County Sheriff’s office to establish if this person is affiliated with the student. We will continue to work with law enforcement and have an update once the investigation is closed. Recess staff continues to stay vigilant of the students and will continue to do so. Thank you. Mr. Schmaltz Elementary Principal

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.