Update to investigation into report of man photographing Minot-area schools

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified and talked with a man who reportedly stopped to take photos of Minot-area schools over the past couple of days.

Dep. Taylor Schiller, an investigator with the department, said the man stopped at Nedrose Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary School in Minot. He indicated the man was on a reunion trip to the Minot area and was sightseeing. He indicated the man did not have any suspicious photos of children or students.

Schiller said the man was told to stop. The investigation was sent to the Ward County State’s Attorney’s office, though no charges were filed.

Schiller said it appears a similar report of a person at Surrey Public School is unfounded.

