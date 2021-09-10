Sanford Health responds to President Biden’s new vaccine mandates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader reached out to Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius for their responses to the new vaccine mandates.

Sanford Health sent a statement from Vice President Medical Officer Dr. Chris Meeker, which said quote: “Our highest mission at Sanford Health is to protect our patients and residents, people and communities — and the safest and most effective way to do that is by requiring all employees to be vaccinated. Sanford Health was proud to be among one of the first health systems in the country to announce a vaccine mandate in July. As more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to spread and threaten our communities, we must do everything we can to protect each other and our loved ones. The data is clear: We can put the pandemic behind us if we all do our part and get vaccinated.”

We’re still waiting to hear back from CHI at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.