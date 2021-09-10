Advertisement

Respiratory viruses, colds, Delta Variant remains a risk for school-aged children

COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School is back in session for the Bismarck-Mandan area, which means kids can pick up illnesses. Respiratory viruses, colds, and now the coronavirus, concern parents and doctors alike.

Sanford doctors say respiratory illnesses in Bismarck and Mandan kids are in an up-swing, but the rate so far is not out of the ordinary for children heading back to school. Still, one concern is the addition of the Delta Variant.

“This is a variant that can lead to more infection, and it does hit younger people to include concerns for school-age children,” said Dr. Todd Schaffer, vice president of clinic and succeeding president/CEO of Sanford Bismarck.

Dr. Schaffer adds that the number of kids hospitalized at Sanford hospitals remains stable. One child is in Bismarck’s Sanford pediatric intensive care unit.

