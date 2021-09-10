Advertisement

Red Cross looking for volunteers in response to disasters

Photo courtesy of NBC News
Photo courtesy of NBC News(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - American Red Cross is calling for volunteers as they deal with an already-busy disaster season. Officials say anyone can be a volunteer but encourage people to apply to positions they’re qualified for.

“This volunteer might be traveling outside of their local area, so a commitment of at least fourteen consecutive days to volunteer for eight or twelve hour shifts is needed. Of course the Red Cross provides travel accommodations. And we know the hours are long and the work is hard, but the experience will change people forever,” said Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager for the Red Cross.

With wildfires in the west and hurricanes in the east, the Red Cross is looking for shelter volunteers and blood collection support volunteers, among others.

There are also virtual volunteer positions available. If you’re interested, visit RedCross.org/slashvolunteer.

