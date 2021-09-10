Public responds to clarity of pandemic response plans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past year and a half, messages about pandemic response have evolved to reflect new information and new science. But the fluid situation has led more Americans to believe the CDC is doing a poor job communicating, according to a national Gallup poll.

Since March, most people believed the CDC had a clear pandemic action plan, according to national Gallup statistics. But the tide has turned. The latest findings reveal 41 percent of Americans DON’T believe the CDC is communicating clearly.

The public is left deciphering the rules.

“I just kind of followed the rules that I thought were proper, which is why I am wearing a mask today,” said Arlo Thompson of Bismarck.

For some, there’s confusion.

“Every day they change. They change and you don’t know what you are doing,” said Arlen Fisher of Mandan.

Those at the NDDoH, who are also receiving guidance from the CDC, say recent communication has been smooth but is often slower than what’s put out in the media.

“That makes it somewhat difficult to respond or be able to answer the public’s questions or put out information or update guidance documents or fact sheets, or anything like that,” said Molly Howell immunization director for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Howell adds that planning ahead as much as possible has been key throughout the pandemic.

“When COVID came about, we really looked to our influenza/pandemic planning and updated that plan to reflect more what needed to be done with COVID,” said Howell.

The latest pandemic response guidelines can be found on the CDC and NDDoH websites.

The Gallup poll also found that 40 percent of Americans agree, and 42 percent disagree on whether President Joe Biden is communicating clearly regarding the pandemic response plan.

