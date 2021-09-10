Advertisement

Parshall Post Office closed temporarily due to water damage

United States Postal Service(KFYR-TV)
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARSHALL, N.D. – The Post Office located at 107 Main Street in Parshall has been closed since Aug. 30 due to water damage, a spokesperson for the USPS confirmed with Your News Leader.

They have temporarily relocated their operations to the Post Office in Plaza, located at 10 East Plaza Street.

Parshall P.O. Box customers can pick up their mail at the Plaza with a valid ID. Hold mail and undeliverable packages will also be available at that location.

Retail services will also be available only at the Plaza location.

The blue mail collection box outside of the Parshall location is still available for drop-offs and will be picked up daily.

The spokesperson said the Parshall location will remain closed until it can be occupied, and the Post Office will send out an updated release when it reopens.

The temporary closure will not impact mail delivery to homes.

Plaza Post Office Window Service Hours:

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. -12:30 p.m., 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Sat., 8:15 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

