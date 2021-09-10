Advertisement

North Dakota, Montana leaders react to President Biden’s vaccine mandates

Vaccine requirements
Vaccine requirements(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Leaders in North Dakota and Montana are offering reactions to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday of sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, posted on social media:

President Biden’s misguided plan steers our country down a dangerous path away from states’ rights and the freedom of private businesses to make their own decisions on vaccinations. We stand opposed to this blatant federal overreach. Safe, effective vaccines remain our best tool for preserving hospital capacity and ensuring access to care, but forcing a vaccine mandate on private employers is not the role of the state or federal government.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., posted social media:

President Biden’s vaccination mandate is unlawful and un-American. We are committed to protecting Montanans’ freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, posted on social media:

The decision to get a vaccine should be made after consultation with a doctor. President Biden’s move to force millions of workers at private businesses to get the vaccine is the definition of government overreach and it won’t work. Instead of making people more comfortable with getting the vaccine, it is making people angry.

Your News Leader will update this story as more reactions come in.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Classic car that's a part of the Krinke Family's collection going to auction
Award winning collection going to auction
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened to kill them with a machete
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan

Latest News

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Photo courtesy of NBC News
Red Cross looking for volunteers in response to disasters
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Gov. Greg Gianforte continues tour of counties, stops in Wibaux
Photo courtesy: Todd Reidman
Bismarck State College instructor’s COVID-19 diagnosis gave him a second chance at life