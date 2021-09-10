North Dakota, Montana leaders react to President Biden’s vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Leaders in North Dakota and Montana are offering reactions to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday of sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, posted on social media:

President Biden’s misguided plan steers our country down a dangerous path away from states’ rights and the freedom of private businesses to make their own decisions on vaccinations. We stand opposed to this blatant federal overreach. Safe, effective vaccines remain our best tool for preserving hospital capacity and ensuring access to care, but forcing a vaccine mandate on private employers is not the role of the state or federal government.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., posted social media:

President Biden’s vaccination mandate is unlawful and un-American. We are committed to protecting Montanans’ freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, posted on social media:

The decision to get a vaccine should be made after consultation with a doctor. President Biden’s move to force millions of workers at private businesses to get the vaccine is the definition of government overreach and it won’t work. Instead of making people more comfortable with getting the vaccine, it is making people angry.

