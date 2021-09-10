NDDOT bucking the trend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has been busy adapting to new ways of providing services to the community.

“We try to get people in and out in about 15 minutes max. And with appointments, and if you have all the right documents, you’re out,” said NDDOT Driver License Director, Brad Schaffer.

The number of driver licenses applications in the state have steadily increased over the years.

“This year in September we have 560,000 licensed drivers, so our numbers are going up. Last year we had about 16,000 permits, and this year we have about 17,000 permits,” said Brad Schaffer

The NDDOT has been incorporating new technologies and introducing ways to access services from the comfort of your home. Schaffer continued, “We’re doing the exact same work behind the scenes, but I think there’s going to be more options for people to get driver license services that are not coming into an actual physical office.”

First Geer Driving School owner, Jed Geer, has worked with the tools made available from the DOT for years.

“I’m originally from Minnesota, and just dealing with a little bit of their driver’s license and motor vehicle department I think North Dakota definitely is way more user friendly and they were able to shift on the fly a little bit,” said Jed Geer.

The NDDOT has more innovations to come and will be unveiling some of them later this year.

