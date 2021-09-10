ND GOP speaks against Biden vaccine mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., is looking for ways to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees. He announced he has spoken with Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to mount a legal challenge against the plan.

In a statement, Burgum said, “The White House needs to be reminded that the states created the federal government, not the other way around, and we will always vigorously defend states’ rights.”

Former governor and U.S. Senator John Hoeven added, saying businesses shouldn’t be responsible for enforcing the mandate.

“I’ve had the vaccine. I encourage people to get it, but this is big time government overreach and it won’t work. It’s actually going to cause people to push back instead of encouraging people the right way: to consult with their doctor, consult with their health care provider, and then make the decision,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., echoed Hoeven’s concerns. In a tweet, Cramer said, “Instead of using persuasion, President Biden is stretching the limit of his legal authority to try to force people into compliance… It won’t work.”

“Instead of making people more comfortable with getting the vaccine, it is making people angry,” tweeted Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

In a joint statement, the leaders in both State Legislative chambers also sided against the President. They called the mandate “egregious”. Adding, “This mandate, aside from being unconstitutional, only serves to further polarize our country. We as North Dakotans will always stand for states’ rights, for scientific debate, for freedom, and for our Constitution.”

