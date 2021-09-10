Advertisement

McDonald’s mystery: What is Grimace?

A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.
A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.(Source: McDonald's, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever wondered what McDonald’s Grimace character is supposed to be?

If you need a refresher, he’s the purple guy who hangs out with Ronald McDonald.

A McDonald’s employee, who won “outstanding manager of the year,” is behind recent Grimace guesses.

He told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.

But the chain won’t confirm that.

It tells USA Today that Grimace is whatever people want him to be, even if that’s just a weird purple blob.

The McDonald’s social media folks are having fun with the Grimace debate.

They’ve updated the company’s Twitter profile to say, “Grimace is a close personal friend of mine.”

In a tweet, the social media team lamented that people always ask what Grimace is – and not how he is.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine requirements
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to President Biden’s vaccine mandates
Classic car that's a part of the Krinke Family's collection going to auction
Award winning collection going to auction
Photo courtesy: Todd Reidman
Bismarck State College instructor’s COVID-19 diagnosis gave him a second chance at life
The Bismarck Downtowners Street Fair
The 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair is a go
Nedrose incident
Ward County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating report of man who photographed Nedrose student

Latest News

Fix It Up Friday: Dropzone
Fix It Up Friday: Dropzone
Fall Trends
Fall Trends
FILE — In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people covered in dust from the collapsed World Trade...
20 years later, fallout from toxic World Trade Center dust cloud grows
Encouraging Functional Grasp Skills
Encouraging Functional Grasp Skills
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; Biden says GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules