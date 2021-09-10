Gov. Greg Gianforte continues tour of counties, stops in Wibaux

MONT. - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte continued his state tour Thursday with stops in Wibaux, Baker and Glendive. We met him at Wibaux High School where he talked to a group of students.

Gianforte talked to students about education and his background. Another big topic of the day was this year’s drought.

“I’ve never had high school students hold back in their questions and I just love visiting with students because this is our future,” said Governor Greg Gianforte, R-Mont.

Students asked the governor about the state’s road infrastructure, economy, and severe drought. The stop was just one of several on the governor’s state tour, and in Baker, he and others focused on their drought plan.

“We’ve adopted a strategy in Montana to double the number of acres under active forest management this year in 2021,” said Gianforte. “We have to be better stewards of the forest.”

Gianforte says strong partnerships with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have helped the state’s wildfire response. He says there’s been 2200 fires in Montana this year.

He also talked about taking office at the height of the Coronavirus Pandemic, and how he’s managed to get people back to work and students in the classroom.

Gianforte says Montanans can take care of themselves.

“I believe Montanans can make the best decisions for themselves, and arbitrary mandates, whether they are related to masks and vaccinations violate personal liberty,” said Gianforte.

Gianforte says they’re tracking the uptick of infections and hospitalizations related to the virus. He says he’s received his vaccines and encourages others to consider doing the same.

He says there is nothing he loves more than traveling through Montana and he is committed to visiting all 56 counties each year.

