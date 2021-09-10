Advertisement

Gov. Burgum issues statement on President Biden’s executive action to address COVID-19

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum is one of many republican politicians speaking out against the executive action, Friday morning saying he’s speaking to the attorney general for legal options to challenge the mandate impacting private businesses.

He says it, “Goes against everything I believe as a governor, a business owner and an American.”

