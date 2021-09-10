Gov. Burgum issues statement on President Biden’s executive action to address COVID-19
Published: Sep. 10, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum is one of many republican politicians speaking out against the executive action, Friday morning saying he’s speaking to the attorney general for legal options to challenge the mandate impacting private businesses.
He says it, “Goes against everything I believe as a governor, a business owner and an American.”
