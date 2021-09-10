Advertisement

Crews responding to fire in downtown Minot, city experiencing power outages

Minot Fire
Minot Fire(Christine Staley)
By Joe Skurzewski and Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Fire and ambulance crews are responding to a fire at an electric pole in downtown Minot that appears to have knocked out power for customers across the city.

An eyewitness told Your News Leader that, shortly before 2 p.m., a transformer on a pole in front of the Firestone tire location at the intersection of 3rd Street and Central Avenue started sparking and the pole caught fire.

According to the Xcel energy website, power outages are impacting roughly 7,400 customers in Minot as of 2:30 p.m.

The outage is also impacting some traffic signals, including the stoplight at the intersection of Highway 83 and Highway 52.

If drivers approach a dark intersection that is typically controlled, they should treat it as a four-way stop.

The outage is also impacting some Minot Public School facilities, though according to the district, there is no danger to the students, and school will be dismissed as scheduled.

The fire downtown is mostly out, though authorities are directing traffic away from the intersection, as a downed power line is still active.

Viewer Tucker Paulson shared this image with Your News Leader of a fire that broke out in front...
Viewer Tucker Paulson shared this image with Your News Leader of a fire that broke out in front of the Firestone location in downtown Minot following a blown transformer.(Tucker Paulson)

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

