Bismarck State College instructor’s COVID-19 diagnosis gave him a second chance at life

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 affects everyone differently.

Some people have mild symptoms, some are hospitalized and some die.

But a Bismarck State College instructor’s COVID diagnosis gave him a second chance at life.

Todd Reidman is back in the auto shop at Bismarck State College teaching automotive technology now, but this time last year he was fighting for his life.

" I said no, there’s something inside that hurts, and then a few days later, I think it was when my heart stopped due to the abdomen bleed,” said Todd Reidman Bismarck State College automotive technology instructor.

Todd was diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19 in July 2020, and he stayed in the hospital until the end of October that year.

Todd’s physician, Dr. Mohamed Sanaullah said Todd needed a ventilator to breathe, suffered from a kidney injury and cardiac arrest.

“We had to resuscitate him, revive him and give him blood and at the same time try and figure out how do we treat a pro-clotting problem with this COVID-19,” said Dr. Mohamed Sanaullah, Vibra Hospital of Fargo physician.

Although he experienced many medical complications in hospital, he hardly remembers any of it, but he recalls just how challenging rehab was for him.

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t feed myself, couldn’t brush my teeth, again I couldn’t move for the longest time, and that was really discouraging when they’d come in and try something with you and you couldn’t really do it,” said Reidman.

But with his family by his side and the many prayers he received, Todd was able to recover enough to start back teaching part-time in November and was ready to come back full-time after Christmas break.

“He has seen the worst COVID-19 has to offer, and he’s made it out, and you know surprisingly, with everything he’s made it out, and it’s a miracle within itself,” Dr. Sanaullah.

Todd is going on his 23rd year teaching at Bismarck State College and says he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Dr. Sanaullah said over the year they’ve seen quite a few cases like Todd’s and not all of them have been as lucky as he has been.

