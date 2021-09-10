Advertisement

Biggest coal-based carbon capture project in the world underway in ND

Senator John Hoeven joined energy leaders in Beulah
Senator John Hoeven joined energy leaders in Beulah(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven joined energy leaders in Beulah on Thursday to announce a big step for the coal industry in North Dakota. The carbon capture project has big implications for North Dakota’s energy future.

Senator Hoeven, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, and the Dakota Gastrification Company announced the development of the biggest coal-based carbon capture project in the world, happening at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah.

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is a technology that traps excess carbon from coal processing. Senator Hoeven says North Dakota is uniquely prepared for carbon capture.

“You’ve gotta have that legal tax and regulatory environment so that you can do it, and you have to have the geology to do it. Right? You can’t just do it anywhere. We have the geology here,” said Senator Hoeven.

The Beulah Synfuels plant should be ready to begin carbon capture operations by next summer.

Carbon capture is attractive to environmental groups because it reduces the amount of CO2 that’s released into the atmosphere. Another attractive aspect of carbon capture? Jobs.

“It’s really, really easy to fight for a cause that affects so many people so personally with the over 1500 jobs just locally here in this community because of these facilities, but also for everyone else who benefits from the reliable electricity that they’ll have in the cold months of January,” said State Senator Jessica Bell, from Beulah.

The site will be able to capture as much as one and half million metric tons of carbon, in addition to the two million tons of carbon it currently uses for enhanced oil recovery.

There’s no official price tag yet, but the project is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars. Energy leaders anticipate a huge potential for the future of carbon capture in North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Classic car that's a part of the Krinke Family's collection going to auction
Award winning collection going to auction
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened to kill them with a machete
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan

Latest News

North Dakota Department of Transportation
NDDOT bucking the trend
United States Postal Service
Parshall Post Office closed temporarily due to water damage
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Photo courtesy of NBC News
Red Cross looking for volunteers in response to disasters