BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - WHO asks countries to hold off on booster shots: North Dakotans say they could wait

Nearly half of North Dakota’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19, so many people are waiting for the next step: a booster shot.

While experts say boosters will likely be necessary at some point, WHO officials say to hold off, asking that countries with large supplies of COVID-19 vaccines delay giving booster shots in order to shift supplies to poorer countries struggling to vaccinate their populations with the first dose.

Now, North Dakotans wait to see when a booster will be available to them. Some residents say the wait would be manageable as long as they still got the shot.

“I suppose if they really needed it,” said Arlen Fisher of Mandan.

“But I really would like to get my booster too,” added Arlo Thompson of Bismarck.

The FDA authorized booster shots on August 12 for immunocompromised individuals.

