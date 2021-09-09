Advertisement

Vantis to move to operational testing later this month

Northern Plains UAS tests a drone in Williston in 2020
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The company looking to build a statewide “beyond visual line of sight” drone network is preparing for the next step of testing.

The Northern Plains UAS Test Site will be performing operational testing of Vantis later this month. It will be flying drones in a commercial setting, such as pipeline construction or package delivery. Executive Director Nicholas Flom said he’s excited to showcase the network and will have a company in northwestern North Dakota this week to conduct tests.

“They want to come to North Dakota; they want to set up commercial operations. We’re going to show them around and start to get on a track in order to get them to commercialize their operations and really kick it off in North Dakota for them,” said Flom.

Northern Plains will also be making a request for a proposal soon. Flom said they have a close relationship with the FAA and even invited representatives to northwestern North Dakota last month.

“It’s one thing for them to hear over weekly phone calls of our progress, but actually having them out in the field and seeing everything helps to validate the work that we’re doing,” said Flom.

Flom remains confident that some drones could be flying via Vantis by the end of the year. Once they see how the network works for commercial businesses, they plan on expanding the network to other parts of the state.

