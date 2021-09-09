Advertisement

Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened to kill them with a machete
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car
A police car.
Rafters find human remains in drought-lowered Montana river
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan

Latest News

Family Funday
Family Funday
Farm to Barn Dinner
Farm to Barn Dinner
Fall Themed Dog Treats
Fall Themed Dog Treats
Suicide Awareness Month
Suicide Awareness Month