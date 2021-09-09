St. Andrew’s Health Center limits visitation

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – St. Andrews Health Center in Bottineau announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that visitation for guests is being put on hold.

According to the post, visits are on hold until further notice but “comfort care” visitation is still allowed for now.

Face masks are required for anyone entering the hospital or the clinic facilities.

You can follow the Saint Andrews Health Center Facebook page here for more details.

