Sports Spotlight: Trapper Skalsky

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are three sports seasons during the high school year. This week’s Sports Spotlight plays in them all for the Beulah Miners. Right now, the focus for Trapper Skalsky is on football.

Committing yourself to playing a sport in every season can get tough, but it can pay off. Beulah’s Trapper Skalsky is a leader on the diamond, the court, and the gridiron for the Miners. As a senior, it’s a role he enjoys taking on.

“I mean you got to have tough love at times, but there are times you got to be like a big brother and help them out because freshman get confused. I still get confused as a senior. You got to come out and help them out any chance you get,” Skalsky.

That leadership is something all his coaches can appreciate.

Jim Dooley said: “He’s a good-natured guy, but when he has a helmet on, he’s not as good natured. Case and point with Trapper, the first game we played Oakes, they were bound and determined to make sure he was getting blocked, and they’d bring two or three guys to him. Well Dawson Filibeck, outside linebacker, had 10 tackles. He said, ‘I don’t think I got touched the whole game’, that’s what a guy like (Trapper Skalsky) does.”

Skalsky plays football, basketbal and baseball for the Miners, plus Legion ball in the summer. While it’s all competition, there’s a different mindset for each season.

“Baseball’s a whole different atmosphere. It’s relaxed, it’s slowed down. (Football) is people yelling at you, so is basketball. Baseball is like a break that relaxed atmosphere. It’s nice,” said Skalsky:

Growing up in a town like Beulah, you see the same faces and play with the same athlete. Skalsky says that familiarity builds bonds.

Skalsky said: “It’s definitely like a second family. Coming out here with the same people every day. Going through pretty much battles everyday with the same guys, so you definitely establish a relationship.”

Trapper and the Miners are currently at the top of the state’s Class-11B division after a 3-0 start to the season. Skalsky and the Miners host Heart River on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.