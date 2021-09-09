Advertisement

Senators call for hearing on Afghanistan withdrawal

Senators call for U.S. withdrawal hearings
Senators call for U.S. withdrawal hearings(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ten senators, including Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., are calling for an investigation into the U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal.

The letter signed by the senators was delivered to Jack Reed, who serves as the chairperson of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The senators are asking for testimony from senior military leaders who were stationed in Afghanistan during the time of the withdrawal.

In the letter, the senators wrote that a clear and comprehensive understanding is needed in order to find out what happened during the withdrawal of U.S. troops and citizens, as well as learn from these events in the future.

The senators wrote in the letter, “The insights we gather will help prevent future loss of American blood and treasure, a solemn responsibility and sacred trust we believe all members of our committee will seek to uphold.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened to kill them with a machete
Classic car that's a part of the Krinke Family's collection going to auction
Award winning collection going to auction
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car
A police car.
Rafters find human remains in drought-lowered Montana river

Latest News

Family Funday
Family Funday
Farm to Barn Dinner
Farm to Barn Dinner
Fall Themed Dog Treats
Fall Themed Dog Treats
Suicide Awareness Month
Suicide Awareness Month