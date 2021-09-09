Senators call for hearing on Afghanistan withdrawal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ten senators, including Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., are calling for an investigation into the U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal.

The letter signed by the senators was delivered to Jack Reed, who serves as the chairperson of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The senators are asking for testimony from senior military leaders who were stationed in Afghanistan during the time of the withdrawal.

In the letter, the senators wrote that a clear and comprehensive understanding is needed in order to find out what happened during the withdrawal of U.S. troops and citizens, as well as learn from these events in the future.

The senators wrote in the letter, “The insights we gather will help prevent future loss of American blood and treasure, a solemn responsibility and sacred trust we believe all members of our committee will seek to uphold.”

