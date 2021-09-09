Advertisement

Semi crashes through fence at Bowman High School

(Bowman County Sheriff's Office)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man was cited Wednesday after his semi plowed through a fence and onto the Bowman County High School running track.

Bowman County Sheriff Frank Eberle says a 48-year-old man from Flint fell asleep at the wheel while driving through the intersection of Highway 85 and Highway 12 early Wednesday morning. An electrical utility box was also damaged.

(Bowman County Sheriff's Office)

Nobody was hurt.

