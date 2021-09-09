Advertisement

Sanford Health announces $350M commitment to rural health care

Sanford Health says the $350 million gift will support a clinical initiative to create virtual care centers, providing accessible care in rural areas. (Courtesy: Sanford Health)(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota-based Sanford Health said Wednesday it is giving $350 million to a clinical initiative that aims to create a virtual care center to treat people in rural and underserved areas of the Midwest.

The center will serve people from across Sanford Health’s network of hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities. It will also house innovation, education and research initiatives to work on digital healthcare solutions for the future.

Sanford bills itself as one of the largest rural healthcare systems in the country. It has 46 hospitals, 1,500 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. It is based in Sioux Falls and has major medical centers in Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota, and Bemidji, Minnesota.

The gift comes on the heels of a $300 million donation announced in March that included a significant expansion of graduate medical education and the addition of 18 new sports fields at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls.

