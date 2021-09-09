Advertisement

Ramsey County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles vandalized

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help, after a pair of its patrol vehicles were vandalized earlier this week with some type of BB or pellet gun.

The vehicles were parked in front of the law enforcement center in Devils Lake between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Sept. 2.

The passenger side front windows were shot at with what the sheriff’s office believes to be either a BB gun or pellet gun.

The vandalism is under investigation, if you have any information, you can contact the department at 701-662-0700.

