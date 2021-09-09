Positive enrollment trends at colleges around Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Community colleges around the country have had fewer students since the pandemic began, but Bismarck State College is unaffected by the trend. There are positive enrollment numbers at higher education facilities around Bismarck as schools begin their third year of teaching during the pandemic.

Trey Haberlock, a sophomore at BSC, is back at class and he’s seeing differences this school year.

”There’s definitely a lot more people on campus. I know when I go to park in the morning there’s a lot less spots. There’s still plenty of room, but yeah, it’s a lot nicer, you don’t really have to wear masks, and most of the people are in class,” he said.

Trey is one of 3,552 students enrolled at BSC this fall, a number that’s consistent with the average from recent years.

“We’ve basically been able to hold our own, or hold pretty steady during this time, so we’re encouraged with that,” said Karen Erickson, dean of enrollment management at BSC.

The return has been a happy one for students at BSC.

”You know it feels good, I guess, not having to wear a mask all the time,” said Korrigan Look, a freshman.

”I have friends here, so that’s fun,” said Nathan Schatz, a freshman.

Community colleges experienced enrollment declines last year, so BSC’s steady numbers are a positive sign.

BSC isn’t the only Bismarck school with positive enrollment numbers. The University of Mary saw record enrollment this fall, as they boast a freshman class that is sixteen percent larger than last year.

