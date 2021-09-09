Minot Public School board to discuss bond referendum Thursday

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School board will begin the first steps towards issuing a bond referendum for the development of a new high school on North Hill, along with remodeling and repurposing of two of their current campuses.

At their Regular School Board Meeting Thursday, the board has scheduled a time for bond referendum resolutions.

According to Minot Public Schools Business Manager Scott Moum, the board will be approving resolutions to start the process of a bond referendum, including looking at the size of the project and determining details and feedback from a number of cooperative groups.

“Obviously, the scope will drive the cost so that will tell us how big a question that we will take to the people. And a date that they’ve been, talking about is somewhere in the first week in December to have a vote by the electors in the district,” said Moum.

The plan is the remodel the Cognizant building in north Minot into a new high school, repurpose Magic City Campus into a comprehensive grade 9-12 high school building, and repurpose Central Campus into a 6-8 grade middle school.

The meeting will be open to the public at the Central Campus Auditorium, and attendance is encouraged. It will also be streamed live on the Minot Public School Board’s YouTube channel here.

