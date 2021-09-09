Advertisement

Minot Public School board to discuss bond referendum Thursday

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School board will begin the first steps towards issuing a bond referendum for the development of a new high school on North Hill, along with remodeling and repurposing of two of their current campuses.

At their Regular School Board Meeting Thursday, the board has scheduled a time for bond referendum resolutions.

According to Minot Public Schools Business Manager Scott Moum, the board will be approving resolutions to start the process of a bond referendum, including looking at the size of the project and determining details and feedback from a number of cooperative groups.

“Obviously, the scope will drive the cost so that will tell us how big a question that we will take to the people. And a date that they’ve been, talking about is somewhere in the first week in December to have a vote by the electors in the district,” said Moum.

The plan is the remodel the Cognizant building in north Minot into a new high school, repurpose Magic City Campus into a comprehensive grade 9-12 high school building, and repurpose Central Campus into a 6-8 grade middle school.

The meeting will be open to the public at the Central Campus Auditorium, and attendance is encouraged. It will also be streamed live on the Minot Public School Board’s YouTube channel here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan

Latest News

Sanford Health says the $350 million gift will support a clinical initiative to create virtual...
Sanford Health announces $350M commitment to rural health care
Bismarck Fire Department Station three on Tyler Parkway
Bismarck Fire Department Station 3 on Tyler Parkway gets an approximate $700,000 renovation
Northern Plains UAS tests a drone in Williston in 2020
Vantis to move to operational testing later this month
St. Andrew’s Health Center limits visitation