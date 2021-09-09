Advertisement

‘Happy Hooligans’ mobilized to support Afghan refugees

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. – A group of guardsmen with the North Dakota Air National Guard were mobilized to support relocation efforts of Afghan nationals in Wisconsin and New Jersey, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.

The guard said 14 members of the “Happy Hooligans” were mobilized Aug. 26 to support Operation Allies Refuge at Volk Field and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakhurst.

They are providing base operational and other supplementary services in support of the initiative, and are expected to work through the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened to kill them with a machete
Classic car that's a part of the Krinke Family's collection going to auction
Award winning collection going to auction
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan

Latest News

Minot Public Schools
Bond referendum for Minot Public Schools expansions, renovations to go to voters
The Bismarck Downtowners Street Fair
The 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair is a go
Ramsey County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles vandalized
This book has been decades in the making.
Decades-long dream becomes ‘The Reward’ for Bismarck woman