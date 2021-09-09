‘Happy Hooligans’ mobilized to support Afghan refugees

FARGO, N.D. – A group of guardsmen with the North Dakota Air National Guard were mobilized to support relocation efforts of Afghan nationals in Wisconsin and New Jersey, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.

The guard said 14 members of the “Happy Hooligans” were mobilized Aug. 26 to support Operation Allies Refuge at Volk Field and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakhurst.

They are providing base operational and other supplementary services in support of the initiative, and are expected to work through the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.