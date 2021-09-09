Demons without Isaiah Huus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Isaiah Huus is on a short list of best high school athletes in North Dakota. Unfortunately for Huus and the Bismarck High Football team, he only got to play in two games this fall.

Mark Gibson, Bismarck Head Coach, “his calf muscle was torn, and part of the muscle died so they had to go in and take part of his calf out.”

It was major surgery for Isaiah Huus. The Demons senior described what happening to him on twitter. Huus’ absence from the BHS lineup caused a major ripple-effect for the offense.

“he disheartening thing about Shanley was we played really well for three quarters and obviously when Huus was not the same kid we kind of fell apart around it, which is something that we’re going to have to get used to now with him being out of the lineup so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Gibson

It’s simply impossible to replace one of the best football players in North Dakota. Gibson says he has three running backs on the roster with a chance to prove themselves.

Gibson said: “We don’t know what they’re going to be like. They’re young and inexperienced so you don’t know what a kid’s going to do on a Friday night and we’re going to find out.”

This Friday, the Demons host Minot, and the coach hopes quarterback Caden Fischer does not think he needs to make every play without number 35 on the field.

“The one thing that we’re kind of searching for right now is somebody else that’s going to step up whether it’s going to be a wide receiver, an offensive lineman, a defensive lineman or somebody in the mix that just says they’ll put the team on their back. You know Fish is trying but he needs some help. He can’t do it by himself,” said Gibson.

Gibson says nobody worked harder than Isaiah. Huus has also won multiple state wrestling titles. While his high school football career is over, Mark hopes he’ll be able to compete in college.

Gibson said, “He took his training to a different level that any kid I’ve ever seen, and it just breaks your heart that... all the prayers in the world that he finds something that he can do in college because he’d be a great college football player or wrestler.”

In just two games this fall, Huus ran for 431 yards and four touchdowns for the Demons.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.