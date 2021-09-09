Advertisement

COVID cases on the rise in the Divide County School District

(KFYR)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Divide County School District in Crosby has posted on its Facebook page about multiple COVID cases in the elementary, junior and high schools that have affected students, staff and athletics.

The first case was reported on September 3rd, just under three weeks after school started.

Administrators have been sending out notices to parents and imposing 10-day mask mandates for close contacts.

Visit the district’s Facebook page for more information.

