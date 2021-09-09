Class-11B & 9B Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When ranked teams win there is usually not much movement in the weekly poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association and that’s the case this time around.

Beulah is number one in 11B and LaMoure-L-M is number one in 9B.

Class-11B

1. Beulah (12) — 3-0 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Langdon Area-E-M — 3-0 Record — 53 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Central Cass (2) — 3-0 Record — 49 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Velva-Garrison — 3-0 Record — 19 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Hillsboro-CV — 2-1 Record — 18 pts — Last week: NR

Others: Trinity (2-0), Harvey-Wells County (2-1)

---------------------

Class-9B

1. LaMoure-L-M (14) — 3-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1st

2. New Salem-Almont — 3-0 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Cavalier — 3-0 Record — 45 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Ray-Powers Lake — 3-0 Record — 17 pts — Last week: 4th

5. South Border — 3-0 Record — 13 pts — Last week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Napoleon/GS (3-0), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (2-1), North Prairie (3-0), Nelson County (3-0), May-Port-CG (3-0), Surrey (1-1)

