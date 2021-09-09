Advertisement

Class-11B & 9B Football Polls

(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When ranked teams win there is usually not much movement in the weekly poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association and that’s the case this time around.

Beulah is number one in 11B and LaMoure-L-M is number one in 9B.

Class-11B

1. Beulah (12) — 3-0 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Langdon Area-E-M — 3-0 Record — 53 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Central Cass (2) — 3-0 Record — 49 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Velva-Garrison — 3-0 Record — 19 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Hillsboro-CV — 2-1 Record — 18 pts — Last week: NR

Others: Trinity (2-0), Harvey-Wells County (2-1)

---------------------

Class-9B

1. LaMoure-L-M (14) — 3-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1st

2. New Salem-Almont — 3-0 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Cavalier — 3-0 Record — 45 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Ray-Powers Lake — 3-0 Record — 17 pts — Last week: 4th

5. South Border — 3-0 Record — 13 pts — Last week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Napoleon/GS (3-0), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (2-1), North Prairie (3-0), Nelson County (3-0), May-Port-CG (3-0), Surrey (1-1)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan

Latest News

sportscast 9/8/21
6PM Sportscast 9/8/21
sports spotlight 9/8
Sports Spotlight: Trapper Skalsky
Trapper Skalsky
Sports Spotlight: Trapper Skalsky
The Beavers were scheduled to play four matches Friday and Saturday at the Rosella Meier UNK...
Minot State Volleyball cancels weekend matches due to COVID-19 protocol