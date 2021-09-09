Bond referendum for Minot Public Schools expansions, renovations to go to voters

MINOT, N.D. – Voters in the Minot Public School District will have the chance to vote on whether to approve bonding referendums of more than $100 million for planned expansions and renovations within the district.

The Minot Public School Board passed a resolution Thursday to ask taxpayers to approve an $84.8 million bond reference for the district’s realignment project.

The plan includes adding a third middle school and creating two separate 9-12 high schools, one of which would be the Cognizant building on Minot’s north hill.

In total, the school board passed four different resolutions. The board also chose to add a second question calling for $24.2 million to fund a competition pool and athletic complex.

The board also approved a resolution to increase the debt limit from 5% to 10% to assist with the paydown of these projects.

The issue will go to a vote in a special election Dec. 7. at the Minot Auditorium.

