Bismarck woman achieves life-long dream to publish a book

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Diane Larson always wanted to write a book.

In college, she majored in English.

Then life got busy: a career, a husband, kids. The dream of writing a book got put on the backburner.

That is, until five years ago, when Larson retired and finally had the time to start writing.

This book has been decades in the making.

“It’s been a fun journey,” said Diane Larson.

It’s a journey Larson has been dreaming about since she was a young mother.

“I always thought maybe someday I would write something,” she recalled.

Her children are now grown.

“My children are not babies anymore!” she said with a laugh.

She’s got grandchildren and she’s retired.

“I thought, ‘I’m retired now so I need to do something big,’” explained Larson.

She wasn’t quite sure what that was, until one morning, she got a little divine intervention.

“I was reading the Bible one morning, and I read the part in the Bible about the boy that gave Jesus his five loaves and two fish so that Jesus could feed the 5,000,” she said.

Larson wondered about that boy.

“Where did he come from? Who was he? Why was he there?” she questioned.

“The Reward” is the story of that boy, who Larson named Jimmy. Jimmy came alive on the pages of Diane’s book, thanks to Fargo artist, Emily Hagen.

“It was really a labor of love because it really was meaningful for me,” said Hagen.

“I asked God to give me more inspiration about this and help me to write a book that will be meaningful,” Larson added.

It is a story full of meaning and of hope.

“I hope that they just realize that there’s a lot more to life than the material things and that we need to be thankful for why we’re here and how we’re here and that miracles happen every day,” said Hagen.

A message they say they’re grateful to share on these pages and knowing that their story might help just one person is all the reward they need.

You can find “The Reward”at Ferguson Books in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks.

Larson and Hagen will hold a book signing at the Bismarck store on September 18 and in Fargo on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.