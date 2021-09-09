Bismarck Fire Department Station 3 on Tyler Parkway gets an approximate $700,000 renovation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The project entails a new workout room, remodeled living quarters and office space that will give the firefighters more room to perform their duties.

While Station Three is under construction, the Deputy Fire Chief says those firefighters were dispersed to the other to surrounding stations and have been able to effectively maintain coverage in that area.

“They’ll come up from the south side to get the south side of Station three’s area. They’ll come from the east directly over in Station Three’s area and then Station Five, which is on the north side of town will come and get the north side of Station Three’s area,” said Chad Gee Bismarck Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief.

The project is paid for through the city’s building fund and is expected to be complete by early November.

