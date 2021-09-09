Advertisement

Bismarck Fire Department Station 3 on Tyler Parkway gets an approximate $700,000 renovation

Bismarck Fire Department Station three on Tyler Parkway
Bismarck Fire Department Station three on Tyler Parkway(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The project entails a new workout room, remodeled living quarters and office space that will give the firefighters more room to perform their duties.

While Station Three is under construction, the Deputy Fire Chief says those firefighters were dispersed to the other to surrounding stations and have been able to effectively maintain coverage in that area.

“They’ll come up from the south side to get the south side of Station three’s area. They’ll come from the east directly over in Station Three’s area and then Station Five, which is on the north side of town will come and get the north side of Station Three’s area,” said Chad Gee Bismarck Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief.

The project is paid for through the city’s building fund and is expected to be complete by early November.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan

Latest News

Sanford Health says the $350 million gift will support a clinical initiative to create virtual...
Sanford Health announces $350M commitment to rural health care
Minot Public School board to discuss bond referendum Thursday
Northern Plains UAS tests a drone in Williston in 2020
Vantis to move to operational testing later this month
St. Andrew’s Health Center limits visitation