Award winning collection going to auction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Krinke family has been farming in North Dakota for 115 years. Soon, they will be auctioning off their collection of classic cars and memorabilia.

Neil Krinke, his wife Rosalie, and their three sons have been passionate farmers, but another passion of Neil’s has been restoring and collecting old cars and trucks.

The immense collection includes rare model cars and trucks, award-winning restorations, and classic collectible gas pumps as well as automotive industrial signs to go with them.

Some of his favorite pieces include this 1954 Chevy pick-up. His wife Rosalie gifted it to him for their wedding anniversary. She said, “I wanted it to be a surprise for his 80th birthday. So, in 1954 is the year that was made, and that was the year that we were married. So, it’s kind of special to us.”

The pieces not only tell a story of Neil Krinke and his family, and their passion for tinkering with and restoring cars, but the pieces also tell a little bit of history.

“Part of it was to show the kids how it was back then, the young folks. We think that’s very important, to help, to keep a little history going,” Neil explained.

To check out more of the cars and items available from this collection and listed for the auction you can visit the VanDerBrink Auctions website.

The auction will take place Saturday, September 18 at 9:30 a.m. MDT in Scranton, ND.

