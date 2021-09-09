Advertisement

Amazon plans to open new warehouse in Fargo later this month

(Source: John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Amazon officials say the first day of operations at the company’s new warehouse in Fargo will be on Sept. 19.

The 1.3 million square-foot Fargo Fulfillment Center had been under construction for nearly a year. The building, which is located on 110 acres of land, is believed to be the largest in North Dakota.

Construction costs have been estimated at $100 million to $120 million, KVRR-TV reported.

Amazon wants to hire about 1,000 fulltime, hourly workers in Fargo with a starting wage of $15.00 per hour. The company plans to open a “Last Mile Delivery Station” in West Fargo, which is expected to create about 100 jobs.

The closest Amazon warehouse from Fargo is located in the Twin Cities.

