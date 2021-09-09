BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Downtowners are bringing back a fall favorite!

The 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair is a go.

People will be able to enjoy all the food, crafts and art the vendors have to offer.

Last year there were fewer vendors, no live music or kids games due to COVID-19.

This year, they are expecting a good turnout.

Musicians are back and the barrel train is back for the kiddos.

“Vendors, fun fair food, people that are creative and selling their wares and just really bringing the community together - it created this really warm, welcoming atmosphere,” said Downtowners Association CEO Dawn Kopp.

The Downtowners Association CEO says vendors will be spaced out, there will be no tables and chairs for eating to limit congregating, and there will be hand sanitizing stations placed throughout.

The fair will take place on Sept. 17 and 18.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.