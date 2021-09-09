Advertisement

The 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair is a go

The Bismarck Downtowners Street Fair
The Bismarck Downtowners Street Fair(Downtowners Association)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Downtowners are bringing back a fall favorite!

The 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair is a go.

People will be able to enjoy all the food, crafts and art the vendors have to offer.

Last year there were fewer vendors, no live music or kids games due to COVID-19.

This year, they are expecting a good turnout.

Musicians are back and the barrel train is back for the kiddos.

“Vendors, fun fair food, people that are creative and selling their wares and just really bringing the community together - it created this really warm, welcoming atmosphere,” said Downtowners Association CEO Dawn Kopp.

The Downtowners Association CEO says vendors will be spaced out, there will be no tables and chairs for eating to limit congregating, and there will be hand sanitizing stations placed throughout.

The fair will take place on Sept. 17 and 18.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened to kill them with a machete
Classic car that's a part of the Krinke Family's collection going to auction
Award winning collection going to auction
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan

Latest News

Ramsey County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles vandalized
This book has been decades in the making.
Decades-long dream becomes ‘The Reward’ for Bismarck woman
Semi crashes through fence at Bowman High School
Senators call for U.S. withdrawal hearings
Senators call for hearing on Afghanistan withdrawal