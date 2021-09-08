Advertisement

Zebra mussels found in Lake Elsie

Zebra mussels
Zebra mussels(Courtesy of ND Game and Fish)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish Department has confirmed a zebra mussel infestation in Lake Elsie, a popular recreation destination south of Hankinson in Richland County. Zebra mussels are considered an invasive species, and Game and Fish officials are urging boaters to assist them in containing the infestation.

“When you find zebra mussels like that, they’re very prolific. So, as docks and lifts come out this fall and as the water is down, be cognizant, be looking at rocks and hard substrates because you can help the department out by finding some of these zebra mussel populations,” said Ben Holen, North Dakota Game and Fish Department aquatic nuisance species coordinator.

Game and Fish strongly recommends boaters take the necessary precautions to avoid spreading zebra mussels. As an emergency measure, the department has prohibited the movement of water away from the lake, including water for transferring bait.

