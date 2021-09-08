Advertisement

Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened to kill them with a machete

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man they say threatened to kill a couple with a machete.

Witnesses told police 29-year-old Darvens Jean Mary kicked in their door on Monday and told them that he would buy a machete and kill them with it. One witness said Jean Mary also told her he would make sure she died a slow death.

When interviewed by police, Jean Mary said the witnesses were lying.

Jean Mary is charged with terrorizing and is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

In 2018, Jean Mary was arrested for trespassing and terrorizing for three incidents. He was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for trespassing and two years of supervised probation for threatening to decapitate his landlord. He made an Alford plea in the third incident and received two years of supervised probation for brandishing a machete at Walmart.

