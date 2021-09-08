Advertisement

Williston emergency crews and National Guard hold emergency response exercise

Emergency responders inspect a door for substances
Emergency responders inspect a door for substances(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Members of the Williston Fire Department, Williams County Emergency Management, and the National Guard used the old public works building Wednesday for a training exercise.

About 40 individuals were at the scene to participate in a number of scenarios involving the handling of foreign substance exposure. This is the first time since the pandemic began that the guard was able to come to Williston and hold this training.

“Familiarization with just our individuals working side by side together, so in the event that there’s a real-world situation we have some familiarity; and we know capabilities that Williams County and Williston Fire Department have, and they know the capabilities we have so we can complement each other,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan.

Flanagan says they will be back in 2022 to conduct a larger scale exercise with Williston emergency responders.

