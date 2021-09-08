Why wasp season started later this year

MINOT, N.D. – If you’ve spent any time outside recently, you may have been bothered by wasps and yellow jackets more than usual.

Wasp season isn’t anything new for North Dakotans, but this year the season is a lot later than normal, largely in part due to the drought and the shorter pollination season.

While there may be fewer wasps this year due to the drought, during this time, many people will notice more wasps being aggressive.

“When the queens lay new queens, those queens will mate then begin to seek places to hide out over the winter and everyone else gets to starve to death. So, they tend to start bothering people at their picnics. They’re scavenging at trash and everything they can to eat because they are hungry,” said Joshua Herman with Herman Pest Control.

Wasps and yellow jackets should start to die off in the coming weeks and temperatures cool off.

