Advertisement

Two killed in SUV rollover in New Town

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Two people are dead and one injured after a crash Tuesday night, eight miles northeast of new town.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said three people were in an SUV around 11:20 p.m. headed north on Highway 8, when the SUV entered the west ditch and rolled several times.

All three people were ejected.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Mandan, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old male passenger from Minot was life-flighted to Trinity Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The other passenger, a 23-year-old man from New Town, was taken to Trinity by ambulance for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the state patrol. Three Affiliated Tribes Police and the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
ND Highway Patrol trooper on administrative leave after officer involved shooting
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's...
Carson Wentz named Colts captain, will start this Sunday versus Seattle
BSC expands student jobs on campus, provides students hands-on, real-world experience
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Puppies
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Puppies
Celebrating 2 Years
Celebrating 2 Years