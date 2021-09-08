Two killed in SUV rollover in New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Two people are dead and one injured after a crash Tuesday night, eight miles northeast of new town.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said three people were in an SUV around 11:20 p.m. headed north on Highway 8, when the SUV entered the west ditch and rolled several times.

All three people were ejected.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Mandan, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old male passenger from Minot was life-flighted to Trinity Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The other passenger, a 23-year-old man from New Town, was taken to Trinity by ambulance for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the state patrol. Three Affiliated Tribes Police and the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.