Tioga man sentenced to five years in prison for shaking and seriously injuring 3-month-old

Derek Fagerbakke
Derek Fagerbakke(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIOGA, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced a Tioga man to five years in prison for abusing a 3-month-old boy.

On July 1, a jury found 39-year-old Derek Fagerbakke guilty of child abuse for a July 2020 incident where he violently shook a baby and forced a pacifier into the baby’s mouth. The baby was then airlifted to Fargo hospital with life-changing injuries.

Court documents report that Fagerbakke originally told police he fell while holding the child. In subsequent police interviews Fagerbakke said he made up the story about the fall.

At a hearing Friday, Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad sentenced Fagerbakke to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended. He then faces 5 years of supervised probation.

Judge Rustand also required Fagerbakke to complete a parental capacity evaluation, a mental health evaluation, and register as an offender against children.

Court documents do not report the current condition of the child.

